Overnight fire consumes Ponderosa Building in downtown Glendive

GLENDIVE — Firefighters in Glendive spent Sunday’s overnight hours battling a massive fire at a historic building on Bell Street, according to a witness account.

Kevin Lockwood, says he was traveling from Billings and staying at the motel across the street from the Ponderosa building in town when the fire broke out.

He says the commotion started at about 10 o’clock Sunday night when fire trucks arrived at the report of smoke and flames shooting from the building.

He watched as the building finally collapsed and says, he was fearful firefighters battling the fire would barely escape as the building finally tumbled down.

Lockwood watched as 100 ft flames shot from the building, he says at about 1:30 a.m.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the cause of the fire to start and whether anyone is injured.

Lockwood says it appears the iconic building is a total loss.