Update: Missing 14-year-old Circle girl found safe

Update 10:30 a.m.

The McCone County Sheriff's Office reports the girl has been found safe.

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the McCone County Sheriff's Office for 14-year-old Caydence Knutz of Circle.

Caydence is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 when she was dropped off at home by friends.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, light gray sweatpants, and white croc shoes with wildcat charms in the holes.

Due to the colder weather, it is believed she may be in danger.

If you have information on Caydence Knutz please contact the McCone County Sheriff's Office at 406 485-3405 or call 911.

