Investigation launched after dog survives being dragged behind vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — An investigation is underway after a dog was reportedly tied to a bumper of a vehicle and dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane on Tuesday, July 6. The dog is reportedly recovering from its injuries.

According to a release from Gallatin County officials, on July 6th, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty. The caller reported that a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged over half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

Deputies searched for the dog and found Marley in the ditch. As the deputies approached, Marley lifted its head and showed a strong will to live. Marley was then taken to receive emergency vet care.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is conducting a full investigation of the incident. In the meantime, Marley is being well cared for and is expected to make a full recovery but Marley has extensive injuries and will need care for quite some time.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with Marley’s vet care.