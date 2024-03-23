First-ever 'Guns and Hoses' charity hockey game gears up at Centennial Ice Arena

BILLINGS — On Friday evening at 6:30 p.m., the Billings Fire Department is facing the Billings Police Department in a special charity hockey game at Centennial Ice Arena.

It's all to benefit Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

“We’re going to have a donation box and I think a firefighter’s boot at the Family Promise table. It’s near the concession stand. So feel free to put some money in there,” said Matt Frank, who is competing for Billings Police, on Friday. “Usually when we come into contact with people, it’s one of the worst days of their lives. So to be able to come out and have it on good terms, show them that we’re part of the community as well. It’s a good time."

Eric Barbeau is representing Billings Fire.

“Well, I personally think that’s just in our nature. We just like to help people, that’s why we got into the line of work that we’re in. So anything that we can do just to give back in the community and help in any way that we can, it’s just our personality and that’s what we want to do,” Barbeau said. “There’s going to be free skating afterwards so come out and skate with the first responders after the game. We just encourage you to come out and support a good cause. It’s going to be a good time."

Frank added food and drink will be available for purchase.

“Dax’s Wingz and Things is going to be here serving wings and fries," said Frank. "All the sale proceeds from Tiny’s they’re going to donate back to Family Promise."

