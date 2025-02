Update 7:45 p.m.

Police said Bentley Whitebear has been found safe.

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 11-year-old boy, Bentley Whitebear.

Whitebear, who is a possible runaway, was last seen in the area of Fair Park Drive and Pecos Place. He was wearing a bright blue shirt with a yellow shirt underneath, light gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 74 pounds with black wavy hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 with any information.