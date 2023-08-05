Watch Now
Billings police seeking 2 missing girls

Johanna Bigmedicine and Lillian Pfeuffer
Billings police are seeking helping finding two missing girls.

Johanna Bigmedicine is a 13-year-old girl, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hood and black and orange athletic shorts.

Lillian Pfeuffer is an 11-year-old girl, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top, blue knee-length shorts, red shoes, and leopard-print glasses.

Both girls were possibly last seen Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. around the Billings Public Library.

If you see them, please call 406-657-8200.

