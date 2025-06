BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help locating two juvenile runaways.

Police said on a social media post Friday morning that 13-year-old Kaleb Vogel and 11-year-old David Brown were last seen at about 8 a.m. Friday after they fled the New Day facility on Lampman Drive.

Police ask that anyone with information call the police department's non-emergency number at 657-8200.