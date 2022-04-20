Grizzly killed near Augusta after cattle conflict

AUGUSTA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services have killed a grizzly near Augusta following the death of several calves in the area.

After confirming four calves were killed by a grizzly bear along the Rocky Mountain Front near Augusta, FWP and Wildlife Services shot the bear after obtaining the necessary approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The bear was a 3-to-4-year-old male weighing 390 pounds. Traps were not set, to avoid capturing other bears in the area that were not confirmed to have killed any livestock.

Landowners first reported the bear to authorities. FWP and Wildlife Services technicians responded and confirmed the bear had killed and fed upon the cattle.

The hide and head from the bear were salvaged for Choteau High School students, who are using them to construct a replica for bear spray training lessons.

FWP says a different grizzly bear was in and around Augusta over the weekend, and although this second bear has not been reported in any conflicts, residents are urged to continue to exercise caution.

Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and final authority regarding management actions are up to the USFWS.