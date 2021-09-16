Trial vacated for missing Montana woman's ex-boyfriend charged with federal firearms violations

A U.S. District Court judge has vacated the trial for the ex-boyfriend of missing person Jermain Charlo, charged with firearm violations.

Michael DeFrance has pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges stem from a 2013 assault involving Charlo.

At a hearing on Monday, DeFrance's court-appointed attorney Michael Donahoe requested the Oct. 4, 2021, trial date be continued to allow for the filing of DeFrance's third motion to dismiss the federal charges.

Donahoe said the third motion would be filed by Monday, Sept. 20.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen granted the continuance, to allow for the filling of the proposed third motion to dismiss.

If convicted of the most serious charge, DeFrance faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

Authorities have not brought forward charges connecting DeFrance to Charlo’s disappearance at this time.