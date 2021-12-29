Man shot while trying to break into home of Great Falls police officer

GREAT FALLS — A man was shot and taken to a hospital after reportedly trying to break into the home of a Great Falls police officer.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a press release that at about 4:24 a.m. Monday a man tried to unlawfully enter the home of an off-duty Great Falls police officer. The man was not known by the officer.

The incident "evolved to the point the officer fired a gun and the man was shot," according to the police department.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton has asked the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the investigation into the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office for review.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.

"Though this incident is isolated, it is complex and stressful for everyone involved," the department said in the press release. "We appreciate your support and hope you will keep this officer and their family in your thoughts in the coming days, as we do the same for the injured male and his family."

No other details were released.

