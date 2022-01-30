Kalispell man sentenced for transporting stolen firearms

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man who admitted to transporting stolen firearms and ammunition from a storage unit after an abandoned rental truck was found in Idaho was sentenced Friday to two years in prison

U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said says 33-year-old Jeremy Anthony O’Canna's prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release. He also must pay $101,900 restitution.

O’Canna had pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the transportation of stolen firearms and ammunition.

The government alleged in court documents that in December 2019, Idaho Falls, Idaho police officers responded to a report of an abandoned U-Haul vehicle that appeared to have been stolen.

An investigation led to a Kalispell man, who then discovered his storage unit in Kalispell had been burglarized and that he was missing firearms, ammunition and other items.

The investigation further led to O’Canna and evidence of him entering the victim’s storage unit and removing guns and ammunition.

O’Canna sent Facebook messages to people asking if they needed guns and sent photographs of guns and ammunition he had to sell. He claimed he was on his way to Idaho Falls to sell guns to Mexicans.

The firearms and ammunition have not been recovered.

Co-defendant Joseph Vernon Holmstrom of Kalispell pleaded guilty to charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Animal Control.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.