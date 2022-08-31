Watch Now
Colorado woman charged with kidnapping, illegally crossing U.S.-Canada border

MTN News
Posted at 8:46 AM, Aug 31, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Catherine Gurule of Aguilar, Colo., was arrested on Saturday after authorities allege she illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border in Montana.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection said in a news release that Border Patrol agents from the Plentywood Station stopped a southbound vehicle northeast of Plentywood on Saturday while conducting line watch duties.

During the arrest, agents discovered that the passenger in the vehicle was a female from Canada who was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

Gurule was turned over to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

She was being held on a $300,000 bond at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls.

According to the jail roster, Gurule has been charged with trafficking of persons, criminal endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, and strangulation of a partner/family member.

