A Great Falls man has been charged with raping a teen

GREAT FALLS — Devin Blanchard of Great Falls has been charged with raping a teen girl.

On March 16, the alleged victim told a School Resource Officer that she had raped by 24-year-old Blanchard.

During a forensic interview, the victim said Blanchard is friends with her mother and her mother's boyfriend, and that the incident happened after they left them alone. The teen said Blanchard told her to take her clothes off, and that if she didn’t he would start drinking and kill himself. Blanchard reportedly touched her inappropriately, and then raped her.

The teen also said that Blanchard asked her to send him nude photos of herself, but she could not remember if she did. A review of her phone indicated that she had images of herself in her underwear, but she had deleted her text messages with Blanchard.

According to court documents, Blanchard admitted touching the girl's butt and breasts, and said she did send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, but said that he did not tell her to stop and did not report it to the police.

When questioned by investigators, Blanchard denied raping the teen or having any other sexual contact with her, and claimed the teen had enticed him several times. Blanchard reportedly said that the teen had blackmailed him for weeks and was making it all up "to get back at me for blocking her phone number and not being in a relationship with her."

Court documents note that during a previous investigation involving child pornography last year, Blanchard admitted that he was suicidal and attracted to young teenage girls.

Blanchard has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual abuse of children, both felonies.