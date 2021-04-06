Cascade County sheriff is concerned about the possible relocation of migrants to Montana

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter is expressing concerns about the possible relocation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to the U.S.-Canada border.

"We're hearing a high likelihood the illegals from the southern border are going to be brought up to Canada and brought in to our northern border,” Slaughter said in a recent Facebook Live video .

Slaughter said he is keeping a close eye on what is happening with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. "These are illegals. That's my primary concern, illegals coming in to this country. I'm concerned because the Biden administration is going to bring them up and allow them to enter through the northern border, which obviously is going to have a direct impact on me and my fellow Sheriffs in the northcentral area of Montana. I'm extremely concerned about this. We don't have the infrastructure, we don't have the ability to deal with all this influx of people coming in to our communities."

According to an article in the Washington Post on March 20th, U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and an e-mail confirm that U.S. Customs & Border Patrol has requested planes to fly migrants to the U.S.-Canada border.

MTN News contacted CBP on Tuesday and received the following response: “CBP continually evaluates possible contingency plans and adjusts its operations as circumstances dictate, but currently there are no plans to transfer migrants from the southwest border to the northern or coastal borders.”

People in Havre, where the Canadian border is a short distance away, say they, too, have concerns about migrants being moved to the border. "It'd be bothersome not knowing who they are,” Havre resident Debbie Erickson said. "I'd probably have to stay (in Havre), but I wouldn't be comfortable.”

"I don't know their backgrounds or where they came from. We have enough problems as it is up in this area,” Havre resident Becky Britt said.

Slaughter said he is talking with U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester about the issue. Daines sent a letter to DHS on March 19 asking for answers about the situation. MTN News contacted Tester's office for comment on Tuesday, but we have not yet received a response.

Here is the full text of Daines' letter to DHS: