BREAKING: Multiple injuries after building collapses near Boise Airport

Building Collapse
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 31, 2024
UPDATE: A press conference with Boise Fire Dept. will be held at 7:00 pm. We will continue to bring you updates on our website.

You can watch the press conference live here: https://www.kivitv.com/live

A building and a crane collapsed near the Boise Airport and about a dozen people were injured.

First responders from several agencies are on the scene. The call came in around 4:50 P.M. Wednesday.

In a news conference, it was confirmed that the collapse of the building caused the crane to fall.

Several viewers have shared pictures and videos with Idaho News 6. It happened at a structure off Rickenbacker St. and Luke St.

Wright St. has been closed.

The Boise Airport has not been impacted.

This is a developing story.

We have several crews on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

