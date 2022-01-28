N'Dea Flye's double-double leads No. 18 Rocky Mountain College past No. 7 Carroll College

(Editor's note: RMC media release)

BILLINGS - The Battlin' Bears started slow, but outscored No. 7 Carroll College in the final three quarters to win 59 to 45. The Battlin' Bears are now 20-2, 8-1 on the year.

Rocky was led on offense by N' Dea Flye, who had 32 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Shauna Bribiescas added 11 points, five rebounds, one steal, and one block. The Battlin' Bears shot 41.1 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from the arc, and 75 percent from the line.

Carroll College (18-5,6-3) was led by Jamie Pickens with 14 points, seven rebounds, and a steal. Sienna Swannack added nine points and five rebounds. The Saints shot 30.4 percent from the field, 6.7 percent from deep, and 62.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Rocky had 17 points off turnovers to the Saints' 11 points. Rocky had 16 points in the paint to Carroll's 22 points. Despite a poor start, Rocky held the lead for over 20 minutes in the contest.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Montana Western, to take on the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 29.

The ball game was tied 32 to 32 going into half, however the Battlin' Bears ultimately fell to Carroll College 70 to 59. Rocky's men fall to 10-11, 3-6.

Rocky was led on offense by Kael Robinson, who had 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Maxim Stephens also scored another 12 points. Stephens had five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Jesse Owens and Abdul Bah added 10 apiece. Rocky shot 42.9 percent from the field, 25 percent from deep, and 77.8 percent from the line.

Carroll College (20-3, 7-2) was led by Shamrock Campbell, with a game high 20 points and four rebounds. Jovan Sljivancanin added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Brendan Temple added 12 points and 10 rebounds, for the game's only double double. The Saints shot 40.7 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the arc, and 89.5 percent from the line.

Rocky had six points off turnovers to Carroll's nine points. The Battlin' Bears had 34 points in the paint, and the Saints had 30 points. Rocky had 7 steals in the contest.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Montana Western, to take on the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. on Saturday January 29.

