National Cinema Day returns! How to get your $4 movie tickets

Grab your popcorn!

National Cinema Day returns Aug. 27, and movie tickets will be $4 at more than 3,000 participating theaters nationwide.

This applies to box office hits like "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Oppenheimer" and other newly released films. IMAX and other premium formats are included.

The one-day event was founded by The Cinema Foundation, which launched its first National Cinema Day last year.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pastimes: moviegoing," Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a press release. "We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures."

Some theaters are offering promotions of their own on the special day. Regal theaters will be offering the $4 movie tickets along with a $4 small combo concession offer. Regal will also be expanding its show schedule to offer more screenings.

Last year, National Cinema Day brought over 8 million people to the movies, according to Variety.

To purchase tickets and find participating theaters near you, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, or your local theater's app or website.

SEE MORE: Billion-dollar 'Barbie': Film breaks new record for female directors

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com