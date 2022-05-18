Montana State 3rd, Montana 4th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HERO Sports released its preseason FCS Top 25 for the 2022 season on Wednesday, and the Bobcat and Grizzly fans should have high expectations this fall.

Montana State is ranked third and Montana fourth, marking the two highest-ranking Big Sky Conference teams on the list. Sacramento State, last season's Big Sky Conference champion, is ranked No. 10, while Eastern Washington is No. 18. UC Davis rounds out the poll tied for No. 25.

Reigning national champion North Dakota State is ranked No. 1, while South Dakota State is No. 2.

The full rankings can be found below.

2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

T25. UC Davis

T25. Richmond

24. Northern Iowa

23. Dartmouth

22. Harvard

21. South Dakota

20. Southeastern Louisiana University

19. Jackson State

18. Eastern Washington

17. Holy Cross

16. Chattanooga

15. Delaware

14. UT Martin

T12. Southern Illinois

T12. Incarnate Word

11. Stephen F. Austin

10. Sacramento State

9. Villanova

8. Kennesaw State

7. Sam Houston

6. Missouri State

5. East Tennessee State

4. Montana

3. Montana State

2. South Dakota State

1. North Dakota State

