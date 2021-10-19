KTVQ - Broadcast Engineer

KTVQ, the Scripps CBS station in Billings, MT is hiring a Broadcast Engineer! The Broadcast Engineer performs preventative maintenance, emergency repairs and operations of video, audio and radio frequency (RF) systems, including satellite and microwave equipment. #LI-NS1

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY:

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead. Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Provide world class customer service to all business partners internal and external to the Scripps organization with a positive “can do” attitude.

Support, maintain, and install the full range of broadcast, Radio Frequency (RF), and production systems based on both Serial Digital Interface (SDI), and Internet Protocol (IP) based architecture.

Setup and enhance software, hardware, server, automation and workflow systems, projects and equipment to enable our teams to be both productive and efficient. Ensure all meet current industry standards and comply with Company policies and expectations.

Partner with the news department to develop, build and support content workflow and support systems including integration and problem-solving software, hardware, networking and infrastructure. This will include support and integration of audio and video, cameras, editing systems, streaming, content management and workflow.

Use company purchasing management system to purchase and track assets and services as well as replacement cycles. This will include contributing to budgeting planning with the team and Director of Engineering to support business needs.

Drive and assist in the operation, support, and maintenance of mobile live trucks which may involve work in confined spaces and on top of vehicle with the use of mobile work platform. Live truck technology may include microwave, satellite, cellular bonding, and video/audio equipment.

Resolve complex problems not covered by existing procedures or practices independently, often under pressure.

Design improvements to our operation.

Maintain logs and reports as per FCC Rules and Regulations.

Provide, enhance, and utilize proactive monitoring system to anticipate technical issues and be able to act accordingly.

Update technical plan documentation when installations are completed to include changes that are made.

Document and maintain records of equipment repairs.

Research part numbers and pricing to determine where to purchase and the cost of repairs.

Operate studio, news and control room equipment.

Perform other duties as directed.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Degree in computer science, electronic engineering, or related subject; or equivalent experience.

SBE certification preferred.

At least 3 year broadcast operations experience preferred.

WHAT YOU BRING:

Must have working knowledge of all the following areas, and specialize in at least one of these areas:

Broadcast and production systems support and engineering including SDI and IP based technology and workflow.

Extensive knowledge of computer networking, broadcast automation and workflow systems.

Transmitter support and engineering.

A strong understanding and ability to work with IT/cellular systems, servers, and devices, and actively pursue emerging technology in these areas.

Solid working knowledge of software for server and client operating systems including active directory.

Working knowledge of Computer Aided Design (CAD).

Positive “can do” attitude and willingness to learn and grow with the job.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to deliver a high level of customer service.

Team player.

Effective communication skills with all level of internal and external customers and partners.

Ability to resolve complex problems not covered by existing procedures or practices independently often whilst under pressure.

Knowledge of FCC rules.

Ability and willingness to learn complex new systems.

Self-motivated to work independently under timeline to achieve departmental and station goals.

Able to comprehend schematics, mechanical drawings and technical manuals.

Must have ability to prioritize tasks and work within deadlines.

Familiarity with various test instruments, alignment apparatuses and knowledge of personal computers.

Deep operational knowledge of studio, news and control room technology.

Ability to guide and coach colleagues.

ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS:

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including able to work multiple days, holidays, evenings, weekends, and possible overtime hours as needed

Availability to travel over multiple days is possible.

Must be able to work in changing weather conditions.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

