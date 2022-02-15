Job Opening : KTVQ : Senior Reporter/MMJ

Job Description

KTVQ, The E.W. Scripps Company CBS affiliate in Billings, Montana, is seeking an experienced Senior Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. The ideal candidate will deliver top level reporting for multiple platforms, and provide guidance to new reporters at KTVQ.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Develops a network of sources throughout the community to leverage local experts.

Researches stories by investigating public records, personal sources, and other contacts to determine the most effective approach for a story.

Uses visual journalism such as graphics, photography, and videography as well as digitally distinct content. Operates camera with still and video capabilities.

Serves as a lead reporter for in-depth breaking news and stays abreast of local developments.

Inspires community belonging with diversity of coverage and perspectives.

Maintains current journalism capabilities to deliver high-quality reporting.

Collaborates and shares content, design elements, systems, workflows, and best practices.

Ensures objectivity and fairness in coverage, sensitivity to community expectations and balanced content.

Engages with newsroom editorial and content planning to ensure effective planning for multimedia platforms that aligns to strategy and deadlines.

Participates in community events and actively engages with the community.

Other duties as assigned.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field preferred.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in news reporting including in-depth long form reporting required.

Experience in community, digital and solutions-based reporting, and journalism preferred.

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

High expertise in in-depth, long form reporting and application of journalistic standards.

Talented storyteller with a distinct and engaging on-air personality.

Media consumer mindset.

Working knowledge of multimedia journalism, e.g. news reporting, writing, web posting, still photography, online video, infographics, databases, and social media.

Versed in the fundamentals of news reporting, including privacy, access, ethics as well as state and federal laws regarding open meetings, open records, and access to information.

High standards of accuracy and fairness.

Outstanding editing and writing for publication.

Working knowledge of Associated Press style.

Able to use digital, video, mapping, social networking, and other technology to bolster on-air news reporting.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook), and web publishing tools.

High adaptability.

High emotional intelligence.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY:

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead. Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

