Job Opening : KTVQ : Multimedia Journalist

KTVQ, The E.W. Scripps Company CBS affiliate in Billings, MT, is seeking an experienced Multimedia Journalist to join its team. The MMJ is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Receive assignment or evaluate news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gather and verify factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Organize material, determine slant or emphasis, and write story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Shoot video and still photos to illustrate stories.

Edit, or assist in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms.

Appear on television program when conducting taped interview or narration

Give live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit.

Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story, if one is assigned.

Assist news producer in preparing newscast.

Assist online staff in preparing for multimedia stories.

Report, write, capture quality visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Bachelors degree in broadcast journalism or related degree or equivalent years of experience.

Minimum of two years of experience preferred.

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

Computer literacy required, including newsroom computer systems.

Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Edit video on Final Cut Pro editing systems, or similar equipment.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various websites.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY:

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead. Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

#LI-SD1

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

APPLY HERE