Job Opening : KTVQ : Evening Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Primary Purpose

The E.W. Scripps is seeking an Evening Anchor/ Multimedia Journalist to join our CBS affiliate, KTVQ in Billings, Montana to serve the communities by providing the highest standard of ethical and honest news reporting.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Gathers unbiased content affecting the community

Able to deliver the news in a smooth, conversational, approachable, yet authoritative tone.

Prepares story items for presentation on multiple platforms (TV, internet and mobile)

Work with newsroom employees and personal sources to develop engaging, accurate and ethical newscast

Anchoring multiple reports from breaking news to investigative reporting

Organize and set up interviews and video shoots

Write story content and edit and review video to put stories together

Take part in station and independent community service events and activities

Follow the Scripps Journalism Ethics Guidelines

Report, write, capture quality content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels

Engage viewers via social media daily

Other duties as assigned

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism is preferred

2+ years anchor/reporting experience preferred

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

Strong broadcast and digital writing skills

Ability to communicated effectively

Basic computer skills required

Strong organizational skills

Knowledge of local, regional and national news

Work well under pressure and at a fast pace

Working knowledge of all social media platforms

Work Environment

Sitting, walking and standing.

Flexible work hours required, including holidays, weekends, evenings, possible overtime hours and on call.

OUR TEAM

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead. Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

#LI:TM

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by your start date, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing or any other exemptions available under applicable law. This requirement currently excludes positions located in Florida, Montana, and Tennessee due to state law; however we are monitoring developments related to OSHA requirements which may supersede state law in the future.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

APPLY HERE:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Scripps_Careers/job/Billings-MT---KTVQ/Evening-Anchor--Multimedia-Journalist--KTVQ_JR027932-2