Job Opening : KTVQ : Client Content Producer

The Client Content Producer and Host is a non-news role, typically reporting into the sales department, with the ultimate goal of driving sales revenue.

The Client Content Producer and host is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing local lifestyle stories and sponsored content for multiple platforms. May also perform hosting duties of non-news programs.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Works in the sales department to create and develop paid content ideas specific to broadcast, digital, social media, and OTT audiences.

Learns and leverages knowledge of the local community to develop timely and relevant video concepts.

Independently produces and hosts sponsored video content.

Independently performs video recording and photography for a wide range of station projects, including feature packages, tease bumpers, sales presentations, promotional spots and programming.

Works with clients, talent, account executives, sales leadership, digital director, and commercial production with proficiency in on-location and studio production to develop sales sponsored content.

Attends sales meetings, client brainstorming sessions, and occasionally attends a client meeting exploring the concept of a paid segment or video series.

Conducts Pre-production calls with clients to set expectations of their paid content segment.

Coordinates client shoots.

May develop non-paid lifestyle content for local broadcast day shows.

Collaborates with creative teams to improve editing styles for greater viewer relevance.

Periodically appears on television program when conducting taped interview or narration or as host.

May report live from the field or events.

Drives company vehicle on various assignments.

Writes social post descriptions and paid content on station website.

Collaborates with and assists co-hosts as needed.

May assist producer in preparing show.

Maintains local programming video and music library.

Maintains photography equipment.

Other duties as assigned.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

BS/BA in related discipline or equivalent experience required.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in related field with professional shooting and editing experience required.

Proven success in developing, growing, and maintaining a social following using creative video; viewed as a local influencer.

Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

Must be highly creative and versatile

Highly self-motivated and driven

Able to independently shoot and host video segments

Able to create and build upon your brand, growing viewers and subscribers from multimedia platforms

Working knowledge of advanced camera equipment, audio and lighting equipment

Editing video on Final Cut Pro or similar equipment

Broadcast quality lighting and editing skills

Confidence to direct and coach shoot participants and co-collaborators

Familiar with digital based storage and servers

Must be familiar with on-location shooting and editing

Working knowledge of After Effects is preferred

Computer literacy required

Strong team collaboration skills

Effective communicator and presenter

Able to work well under pressure and daily deadlines

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Able to work independently on larger, moderately complex projects

Able to work effectively with sales clients

Ability to create motion graphics preferred

Sitting, walking and standing.

Flexible work hours required, including holidays, weekends, evenings, possible overtime hours and on call.

May require overnight and weekend travel.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Valid driver's license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, gamers, hunters, fishing enthusiasts, beekeepers, travelers, boaters, community leaders and every other mixture of diverse backgrounds, passions, and life experiences. We are a community of welcoming, mission-focused, and lively people that continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business.

WHERE YOU’LL LIVE, WORK AND PLAY:

Billings, MT, where outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the big small-town charm and quick access to national parks. Skiing is right outside your door as well as an expansive 47 miles of walking and biking trails that surround the largest city in Montana. There is no better place to hit the trails than in Montana’s Trailhead.

Billings offers hundreds of acres of city parks. Ride or walk along the legendary Yellowstone River, take in the forever views from Swords Park, or head west to a wilder landscape near Zimmerman Trail. The Magic City lives up to its name with culture and arts including plentiful shopping, theater, restaurants, and famous local brew pubs. The vibrant economy fosters an entrepreneurial spirit and a medical hub that boasts a regional health care center and is home to two universities. Positioned as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming, excursions including the beautiful Big Horn Mountains and more without the big city hassles are abundant. It is no wonder Billings has been voted #24 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but don’t worry it is the humble, independent and caring people that truly make Billings the Magic City to live, work, and play.

HOW WE KEEP YOU SAFE:

Consistent with our commitment to maintain a safe workplace free of known hazards, all employees and visitors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We also may require staying up to date on booster shots in the future based on Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and manufacturer recommendations. If you are hired, we will require you to verify that you are fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021 or your start date, whichever is later, unless approved for a medical or religious exemption by Scripps in writing. This requirement excludes positions located in Montana.

SCRIPPS' COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION:

At Scripps, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects the communities we serve. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Scripps leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative. Read more about our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion at scripps.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

