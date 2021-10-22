Job Opening : Boys & Girls Club

POSITION DESCRIPTION

TITLE: Program Coordinator

PERFORMANCE PROFILE SOURCE: Youth Development Professional

DEPARTMENT: Operations

REPORTS TO: Program Manager & Director

□ Exempt ■ Non-Exempt

PRIMARY FUNCTION:

Plans, implements, and evaluates all programs and activities provided in designated program area.

KEY ROLES (Essential Job Responsibilities):

Prepare Youth for Success

1. Deliver programs, services and activities that prepare youth for success, and promote safety of members.

2. Provide guidance and role modeling to members.

3. Contribute to the planning and implementation of the strategic plan by:

- Planning, organizing and implementing a range of program services and activities for drop in

members and visitors;

- Initiating new programs with the approval of the Program Manager and Unit Director; and

- Promoting and stimulating program participation.

4. Assist quality improvement by monitoring and evaluating program achievement against target goals, recommending modifications that respond to member needs and interests and participating in weekly Clubhouse staff meetings.

Health and Safety

5. Ensure a healthy and safe environment, supervising members in program area.

6. Manage facilities and ensure a productive work environment through an organized and clean program area.

Program Development and Implementation

7. Coordinate development of programs and activities with Program Manager to ensure content and quality of programs meet Club standards.

8. Recommend requisition and provide justification for supplies and equipment needed for the effective delivery of planned programs.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. May participate in special programs and/or events.

2. May be required to drive Club van.

RELATIONSHIPS:

Internal: Maintain close, daily contact with Club staff (professional and volunteer), Club members, and supervisor to receive/provide information, discuss issues, explain guidelines/instructions; instruct; and advise/counsel.

External: As requested maintain contact with external community groups, schools, members' parents and others to assist in resolving problems.

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

- High School diploma or equivalent required, Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.

- Ability to plan and implement quality programs for youth.

- Minimum of one year experience in planning and implementing youth programs.

- Desire to work with youth in a fun, positive environment.

- Knowledge of youth development principles.

- Ability to motivate youth and manage member behavior.

- Ability to deal with the general public.

- Ability to organize and supervise members in a safe environment.

- Valid State Drivers License

DISCLAIMER:

The information presented indicates the general nature and level of work expected of employees in this classification. It is not designed to contain, nor to be interpreted as, a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, qualifications and objectives required of employees assigned to this job.

