Maine under Hurricane Watch as Lee approaches

Hurricane Lee is moving north off the U.S. East Coast, threatening to bring more rain and storm surge to a region already battling the effects of heavy rains.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday, as the state enters its first Hurricane Watch in 15 years.

The watch is active for eastern Maine. The rest of the state and regions to the south through Massachusetts are under a tropical storm warning.

Winds of up to 70mph were expected in Maine, arriving in the region as early as Friday.

"Heavy rainfall from Lee may produce localized urban and small stream flooding across eastern New England and into portions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia from Friday night into Saturday night," the National Hurricane Center said.

SEE MORE: Massachusetts city got nearly 10 inches of rain in 6 hours

Gov. Mills asked for a preemptive presidential disaster declaration from President Biden, which would make more federal resources available to respond to the extreme weather.

Parts of the Northeast declared their own emergencies this week after significant rain caused flooding, water rescues and evacuations from areas near risky earthen dams.

Areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island got 10 inches of rain within 6 hours on Tuesday.

In Leominster, north of Boston. Mayor Dean Mazzarella said most of the buildings in the downtown area had flooded, and some had collapsed.

