Rescue underway after raft overturns on Stillwater River

STILLWATER COUNTY — A rescue operation is underway on the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers after a raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop, states Stillwater County Search and Rescue.

Reports of the raft wrapped around a bridge pillar in the river were first shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Sunday and Search and Rescue posted details and pictures of the raft in the water late Sunday afternoon.

It is not yet confirmed how many people were in the raft at the time it flipped.

According to a Stillwater River Guide posted by the Billings-based boat shop, Sunshine Sports, Beartooth Drop is a wide ledge spanning nearly the expanse of the Stillwater River below the Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site, upstream of the confluence of the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers.

The river guide states at flow levels above 4000 cfs, this section is capable of flipping rafts. Just downstream of the Beartooth Drop is a bridge pier. The Stillwater River Guide says during high flows, many rafts have been upset and wrapped here.

Current stream flow data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the Stillwater River was flowing between 4,000 cfs and 5,000 cfs on Sunday, making a sharp climb from the previous few days when river levels were sitting below 3,500 cfs.