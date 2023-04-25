This Greek chickpea salad is the best spin on a classic

Chickpeas are easily one of the most versatile legumes there is. Also known as garbanzo beans, these tiny little powerhouses are packed full of protein, offering 14.5 grams of it per one-cup serving. Have them folded into desserts, pulverized into flour and fried into falafel — there is seemingly no limit to the ways you can cook with chickpeas.

Mediterranean cooking in particular is known for its use of legumes, including chickpeas. Legumes are a heart-healthy way to add protein to meals and can keep you satiated for long periods of time.

Greek salads are a Mediterranean diet staple, and often include onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive oil, feta cheese and a mix of dried herbs. Delicious, right? While this dish stands strong on its own, adding chickpeas to the mix takes it to another level.

Thankfully, Delish came up with this recipe for a Greek chickpea salad that is nothing short of amazing. The site says this recipe is filling enough to be eaten on its own, but is also perfectly paired with “chicken, seafood, or steak for a complete meal.”

Other additions that make this recipe a little different than a traditional Greek salad include yogurt and bell peppers. The yogurt adds an extra level of creaminess, while the bell peppers contribute a crunchiness that can’t be beat.

To make this chickpea salad recipe, start by mixing yogurt, dill, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper to create your dressing. Toss in your chickpeas and add the peppers, olives, feta cheese, cucumber, onion and salt. Mix it all together until it’s all well coated. If you want, you can add some crumbled feta and some more dill sprigs on top once finished.

Feel free to play around with this chickpea salad recipe if you’re feeling creative. Suggested add-ons include salami and diced hardboiled eggs.

