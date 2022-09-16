How to find my CW channel

The Montana Television Network is proud to bring the CW to Big Sky Country. This fall several MSU Bobcats and UM Griz football games will be airing on our CW channels.

The easiest way to watch the channel is over the air on Channel 2.2, and it’s completely free. More information about how to get over-the-air programming can be found at the Free TV Project.

Here is how to watch the CW here in the Billings region:

Over the air: Channel 2.2

DirecTV: Channel 5

Spectrum/Charter: Channel 511

Dish Network: Channel 7

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.