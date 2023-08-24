FDA issues alert on 2 eye drops that tested positive for contaminants

The Food and Drug Administration urged consumers to immediately stop using Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair.

The eye drops, the FDA said, could contain bacterial and fungal contamination. As of Tuesday, the FDA has not received any reports of adverse effects.

Despite that, the FDA warned that using the potentially contaminated eye drops "could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection."

Recent testing of the drops revealed the potential contamination.

The FDA said that Dr. Berne's agreed to a recall of its products. LightEyez has not responded to the FDA's recall request.

The FDA noted that both of the eye drops contain methylsulfonylmethane, which is unapproved in the U.S. for ophthalmic use.

Officials are requesting anyone who may have an adverse reaction to the eye drops to contact them online.

The alert is not tied to an earlier recall of EzriCare Artificial Tearsand two additional products made by the same manufacturer as users reported contracting a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria.

Four users of the product died, the Centers for Disease Control said. The CDC added that 14 individuals suffered vision loss and four others had to have an eyeball removed.

