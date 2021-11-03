Five shows to binge in November 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

"DEXTER: NEW BLOOD"

Premise: Eight years after the original series ended, virtuous serial killer Dexter Morgan is back for a limited series follow-up.

Stars: Michael C. Hall, Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller

Service: Showtime

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Although little has changed from the formula of the past, Morgan's searing, understated performance still dominates the screen. The absurd, dark humor leavens the grim material, bringing back the show's water cooler appeal. The series launches on Nov. 7.

"MAID"

Premise: An impoverished single mom with scant family support leaves an abusive relationship and scraps together a living by working as a maid while dreaming of going to college to pursue her passion for writing.

Stars: Magaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Raymond Ablack, Billy Burke, Anika Noni Rose

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: No stranger to melodrama, the series faces stark realities of poverty and single-parenthood with unflinching rawness. Qualley, whose performance drives the show, proves that she's inherited the talent of MacDowell, her mother. The writing paints an alarming picture about holes in the social safety net.

"F IS FOR FAMILY"

Premise: Strictly for adults, the animated series takes a nostalgic and regret-filled look at blue-collar family life in the 1970s.

Stars: Bill Burr, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: "South Park" and "Family Guy"-style humor abounds in the witty, subversive writing, and there are just enough 1970s touches to be charming rather than obtrusive. Crackling cultural commentary sneaks in behind several wacky plot devices. New Season 3 episodes come out Sundays through Dec. 5. Season 5 debuts Nov. 25.

"SUCCESSION"

Premise: The scions of a media empire bicker and battle for control of the business, backstabbing and scheming against one another all the while.

Stars: Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: HBO has started to advertise the series as a spiritual successor to "The Sopranos" and the notion is spot-on. The dysfunctional family dynamics and crackling dialogue — bolstered by intense performances — make every episode a winner. New Season 3 episodes come out Sundays through Dec. 5.

"CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM"

Premise: Playing an exaggerated version of himself, curmudgeonly millionaire Larry David waddles through life, bearing petty grudges and making comically immature life choices, to the bewilderment of everyone around him.

Stars: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Narcissism and self-serving behavior are rarely funnier than when they come in the form of "Curb." Each episode and season are finely-tuned time bombs that always pay off in ironic conclusions with big laughs. New Season 11 episodes drop every Sunday, wrapping up Dec. 26.

