Dawson Community College signs Malta's 6’7 Connor Tuss

GLENDIVE - Malta’s Connor Tuss will be joining the three-time defending Region Champion Dawson Community College Buccaneers next year, Bucs head coach Joe Peterson announced.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game this past season in helping Malta to a 14-9 record.

"Connor has a lot of potential. He has good length and size, a good shooting touch and a good motor," Peterson said. "I think coming to junior college was a really wise choice. He will really grow as a player because he’s going to put in the work every day.”

Tuss shot 59 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free throw line as the Mustangs won their Northern B Divisional on the way to a Class B State Tournament berth. He was selected 1st team All-Conference and All-State.

“I’m beyond grateful for the chance to continue my career," Tuss said. "I’m ready to get to work as a Buc and develop at a different level.”

As a junior, Tuss was 2nd team All-Conference and helped Malta win the district championship.