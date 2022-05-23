TAWNYA RUSH

The Big Sky Blend Host & Executive Producer

“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller” by Ibn Battuta

From Thermopolis to Metropolis.

Tawnya is farm girl from Wyoming who packed her bags and headed to college in California with eyes set on working for Disney. But, instead, tv came knocking in Hollywood producing national shows on MTV, Hallmark and Lifetime.

Next stop - Cheyenne, WY where she created/anchored/produced a news morning show “Rush Hour.” Tawnya also touched down in Casper, WY as morning noon anchor/producer.

Traveling farther south to KUSA in Denver, she produced/guest host/reporter for the lifestyle show “Colorado and Company” launching “Meals in a Rush” featured nationally including on the “The Doctors.”

Because Tawnya loves the adventures of storytelling, she has also reported globally on location combining journalism and her passion of spreading the word about the hunger crisis in Haiti and Uganda, East Africa, winning her first Emmy Award for the series “Inside Africa.” Tawnya along with her husband now head up the “Meals in a Rush Foundation.”

Then it was off to KMGH in Denver to create, launch, Executive Produce and guest host the lifestyle show “Mile High Living.”

Making a U-Turn, Tawnya is now on a new journey at KTVQ as Executive Producer and Host of The Big Sky Blend.

Visit Tawnya on her website: www.MealsInARush.com

E-mail: Tawnya.Rush@KTVQ.com