Super Senior: Jeanne Webber can't stop helping in the classroom

“She’s just always looking for ways to help kiddos.”

That’s how Meadowlark Elementary Special Education teacher Rory Jetmore describes Jeanne Webber.

You’ll find Webber volunteering in Jetmore’s class in the school's learning center a couple days each week.

It’s their first year at Meadowlark—having worked together at Washington Elementary School before.

“I was at a real tough school and didn’t have a lot of help and staffing issues with special ed, and Jeanne just showed up one day to help out and it was an answer to prayer,” Jetmore says.

The students with individualized education plans can often use a little extra attention and a little extra encouragement.

“Jeanne has such a great way of meeting the kids where they are at and being able to tailor lessons to groups so kids feel successful,” Jetmore says.

Webber spent about 25 years in education in a self-contained classroom before retiring.

But she later found there was something missing in her life.

“I miss the little kiddos. They were so much fun,” she says.

So she started volunteering.

“Just the interaction with the kids and they are all so different. Hopefully they are improving their reading, their memory, and just everything,” she says.

Beyond the classroom, Webber also volunteers with her church’s program that helps provide showers for the unhoused in Billings.

“People register at the Salvation Army and then we take a van down there to pick them up. And they get 20 minutes for a shower," she said.

Just some of the ways this Super Senior gives back.

“It is so rewarding. I hope I am making a difference,” she says.

