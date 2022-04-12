CommunityContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Mother Mows Best Contest - Win a John Deere Riding Mower! Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 12, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-12 14:09:53-04 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Golf over 800 holes for $119