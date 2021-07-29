Download our Q2 News App to Win!

Watch
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 18:39:49-04

Head on over to our Q2 News mobile app on your phone for your chance to win one of 10 great prizes to the 2021 Montana Fair! The contest runs from August 2 through August 12 with winners being notified on August 13.

Don't have our mobile app? No problem! Click here for instructions.

2 tickets to Kesha
2 tickets to Cody Johnson
2 tickets to Eli Young Band
4 tickets to Big Air Bash
4 tickets to Thursday Night Rodeo
4 tickets to Friday Night Rodeo
4 tickets to Saturday Night Rodeo
3 winners: 1 Family Ride Pack that includes 4 Carnival Wristbands and 4 Gate Admissions for one day

