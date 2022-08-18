It's all about ink and community at The Living Canvas Custom Tattoo Studio

Owner, John Cooper of The Living Canvas Custom Tattoo Studio, is known around the globe for his artistic creations.

Each artist at the tattoo studio specializes in their own techniques to create a unique piece of "ink" art.

Not only is the staff proud of what they do inside the business but also outside the business supporting a variety of community events.

Mark you calendar for the Big Sky Tattoo Expo October 28th - 30th with proceeds benefiting Warrior Wishes Montana.

Call - 406.534.6252 to ask about 10% off a new tattoo

The Living Canvas Custom Tattoo Studio Location - 928 Broadwater Avenue, Suite 106

Visit - Facebook.com/WarriorWishesMontana

