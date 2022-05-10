Columbus boys, girls sweep Class B Division II golf tourney

BILLINGS - Columbus golfers ruled Eagle Rock Golf Course Tuesday sweeping the boys and girls Class B Division II Tournament.

Landon Olson turned in the day's low score with a 74 to beat Red Lodge's Russ Sunday by five. The Cougars also bested Red Lodge in the team standings 329-346.

Aubre Mitchum earned medalist honors in the girls field shooting 87 for the Cougars. She was the only female player to break 90 as Columbus beat Shepherd in the team race 381-444.

The State B Tournament is May 17-18 at Fairmont Golf Course. Class C players hold their state tourney on the same dates next week May at Sidney Country Club.

Class B Division II Tournament - Eagle Rock G.C.

BOYS

Team: Columbus 329, Red Lodge 346, Huntley Project 370, Baker 380, Shepherd 423, Big Timber 491, Colstrip 494, Forsyth 502, Lodge Grass 534.

Top 15 individuals: Landon Olson, Columbus, 74; Ross Sunday, Red Lodge, 79; William Conat, Columbus, 81; Caden Meier, Columbus, 84; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 84; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 88; Jaxson Tronstad, Baker, 89; Chase Hould, Huntley Project, 89; Walker Boos, Red Lodge, 89; Rory Lingle, Baker, 90; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 90; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge, 90; Mike Courts, Columbus, 92; Chase Lofing, Huntley Project, 96; Carson O'Donnell, Shepherd, 96.

GIRLS

Team: Columbus 381, Shepherd 444, Big Timber 461, Huntley Project 506, Red Lodge 523.

Top 15 individuals: Aubre Mitchum, Columbus, 87; Camryn Collins, Baker, 92; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 97; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 97; Hallie Flint, Baker, 98; Lethert Paige, Columbus, 100; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 104; Allie Kuntz, Red Lodge, 105; Molly Hamilton, Columbus, 106; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 107; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 107; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 109; Isabel Shimek, Shepherd, 110; Adelyn Tronrud, Big Timber, 110; Skylar MacGillivary, Shepherd, 113.

