Miles Community College men open rodeo season with strong start

CODY, Wyo. - Miles Community College opened its 2021-22 rodeo season over the weekend with a strong men's showing at the Northwest College Rodeo in Cody, Wyoming. MCC's women didn't score.

The Pioneers were Reserve Champions (2nd Place) on Saturday in the Big Sky Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Newcomer Cole Trexler of Corvallis was the Men's All-Around Champion by winning both saddle bronc and tie town roping (10.3 seconds) titles. Daylon Danks (Mandaree, North Dakota) finished in 3rd place for tie down roping (10.6 seconds) to help team scoring for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers took third in Sunday's rodeo paced by Danks and Cameron Handy (Recluse, Wyoming) who teamed up to win team roping in (6.7 seconds). The pair also split and 8th/9th ikn tie down (11.4 seconds). Circle's Blayne Hubing split 6th/7th in tie down roping (11.3 seconds) and was 4th place in team roping with Dawson Jackson (Delisle, Saskatchewan) in 7.7 seconds.

The Pioneers will compete next at the Dawson Community College Rodeo Friday and Saturday in Glendive.

