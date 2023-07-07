Children's bicycles recalled due to faulty handlebars

Adults are being asked to make sure their children stop riding the original Woom bike due to safety concerns.

"The stem and handlebar on the bikes can detach and cause riders to lose control, posing a fall hazard," a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

More than 80,000 of the bikes, designed for children between 18 months and 14 years old, have been recalled.

There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stems detaching or loosening, according to the CPSC. The agency notes that the problem has led to 19 injuries including bruises, cuts and abrasions.

SEE MORE: Bose recalls 1 million older sound systems due to fire risk

The original Woom bike was produced between 2018 and 2021. It was sold online and at bicycle stores nationwide through March 2022. There are six different versions of the bike. Version 1 and 1 PLUS are balance bikes. Woom 2 through 6 are pedal bikes.

The bikes retailed for between $200 and $530.

Woom has created an online dashboard for customers to see whether their bike is impacted by the recall.

Once a customer identifies that their bike is part of the recall, they can contact Woom for a free safety kit. It includes items that will help secure the handlebars.

SEE MORE: Kids' Baby Shark bath toys recalled over risk of cuts, impalement

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com