Strong second-half start fuels Montana State in rival win over Montana

(Editor’s Note: This article will continue to be updated.)

MISSOULA – In a game that saw 10 lead changes in the first half, Montana State opened the third quarter with a 22-4 run to fuel a one-sided second half that led to a nine-point win over rival Montana, 72-63.

The Bobcats' key to success Saturday was controlling the low blocks, outscoring Montana 44-14 inside the paint.

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, a Darian White jumper built Montana State their largest lead of the half with 10 points. However, in a span of one minute and nine seconds, Montana closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run to bring the game within two points, 18-16.

Montana's Dani Bartsch hit a short jumper to retake the lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the half, igniting a back-and-forth shootout that never saw a margin larger than three points.

Mack Konig paced the Grizzlies with 11 of her 12 first-half points scored in the second quarter. However, with the game tied at 35, Madison Jackson hit the go-ahead jumper for Montana State to hold a two-point lead at the half.

Montana State (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky) built its largest lead of the game with 7:44 remaining in regulation following a 3-pointer from Grace Beasley. Montana (8-11, 4-4) answered with a 9-2 run to bring the game within nine points, but Kola Bad Bear stole back the momentum on a low block and-1 with 1:45 remaining in regulation.

White led the way with 22 points on nine-for-16 shooting, while also recording a team-high tie seven rebounds. Kola Bad Bear and Grace Beasley also posted double figures with 13 points each.

Montana true Freshmen Libby Stump (21 points) and Konig (20 points) finished with new career highs.

Both Montana and Montana State will host a two-game home series next week against Portland State and Sacramento State.