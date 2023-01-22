Photos: Montana Grizzlies host Montana State Bobcats

Share Facebook

Montana State University senior Jubrile Belo (13) battles University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Lonnel Martin Jr. (1) tries to steal the ball from Montana State University senior Caleb Fuller (0) during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) plans with junior Brandon Whitney (12) during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) laments being fouled-out during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darius Brown II (10) scores a layup during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Jubrile Belo (13) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darius Brown II (10) moves the ball into the key during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Robert Ford III (20) calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Robert Ford III (20) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Sam Lecholat (25)looks for a pass during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior RaeQuan Battle (21) battles University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) for a shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior RaeQuan Battle (21) dunks the ball during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Jubrile Belo (13) draws a foul and scores a basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Jubrile Belo (13) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Caleb Fuller (0) surveys his options during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darius Brown II (10) squeezes through the University of Montana defense during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darius Brown II (10) drives to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior RaeQuan Battle (21) sinks a three-point basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior RaeQuan Battle (21) sinks a three-point basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) looks for an open shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) moves to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) listens to a play call during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) pushes into the key during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Laolu Oke (21) looks for a pass during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) charges to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) hypes up his team during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dischon Thomas (24) works the Montana State University defense during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) charges to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) looks to pass during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dischon Thomas (24) pushes into the key during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) tries to pass through the defense during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) tries to get closer to the hoop during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana squad tries to regain composure during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Caleb Fuller (0) drives toward the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Laolu Oke (21) cheers a score during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dischon Thomas (24) tries to make room during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire expresses anger at a call during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Lonnel Martin Jr. (1) tries to pass the ball during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against Montana State University at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) battles Montana State University senior Caleb Fuller (0) during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Darius Brown II (10) throws the ball around University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Great Osobor (3) tries to get to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior RaeQuan Battle (21) celebrates with his team during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University head coach Danny Sprinkle calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild Big Sky Conference game against University of Montana at Dahlberg Arena Saturday, January 21, 2023. The Bobcats won 67-64. James Dobson/MTN Sports

