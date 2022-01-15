Big 2nd half leads Billings West past Billings Senior, 68-37

BILLINGS— West High's basketball girls weren't about to let Billings Senior spoil their undefeated season twice in two years.

Led by sophomore post Sydney Pierce with 18 points, the Bears broke open a 28-21 game at halftime outscoring Senior 25-5 in the third quarter on the way to a 68-37 road win. Sophomore Taylee Chirrick added 16 points for the Bears who led 53-26 after three and remained perfect on the season (7-0, 3-0).

Pierce also delivered a giant presence defensively swatting multiple inside shots attempts inside the paint as the Bears avenged last year's 43-42 loss at Senior.

"I, honestly, just really wanted to win," Pierce told MTN Sports afterward. "I felt like there was a lot of tension from last year, like, 'Revenge Tour' kind of thing.

"At the start I was a little tense, but as soon as the game got going I was good. I would say I was in a pretty chill element that whole game. It was definitely the best of my two years here."

Allie Cummings led Senior in scoring with nine points. Brenna Linse scored eight for the Broncs, followed by Lauren Cummings with seven.