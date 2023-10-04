Beloved mother tragically killed as tire hits windshield while driving

A family is mourning the loss of their beloved mother, partner and friend after 53-year-old Tammy Parsons was tragically killed in a shocking vehicle accident on Interstate 64 in southern Virginia on Sunday.

The family, from Williamsburg, were driving in coastal Virginia near Newport News on a trip to a Busch Gardens amusement park.

Joseph Palumbo, Parsons' partner, was in the passenger seat of her 2005 Ford Explorer driving eastbound with her other family members when state police say a tire flew off a car and struck the windshield, killing Parsons.

Four of her kids were in the car at the time.

"She was 100% committed to her kids, all the way, there was nothing, nothing she wouldn’t do," said Palumbo.

The mother of five is remembered as a free spirit, fiercely loyal, and loved by her family deeply.

"She is by far the best, best woman I’ve ever met in my life," said Palumbo.

Parsons was also very involved in the Williamsburg Hornets football and cheerleading league.

"Her entire Saturday was nothing but her kids and her grandkids at the field, playing football and cheerleading," said Palumbo.

Palumbo said he has been shocked at their new reality.

"I lost a soul mate," he said.

State police said they were continuing to investigate and that charges were still pending.

Police said Parsons died at the scene, but her partner and children were not injured. The Virginian-Pilot reported that based on a police investigation, neither alcohol nor speed were considerations in the incident.

Scripps News Norfolk confirmed that Palumbo was engaged to be married to Parsons before she was tragically killed.





This story was originally published by Ellen Ice at Scripps News Norfolk, with additional reporting from Douglas Jones at Scripps News.

