Baked cod and Ritz crackers recipe from Ina Garten will become a weeknight go-to dinner

When the answer to “What’s for dinner, Mom?” is “Cod,” the subsequent whining can be heard from outer space.

But, no longer: Ina Garten’s recipe for baked cod is going to change the way your family feels about cod for dinner, even if some are still clamoring for macaroni and cheese.

This baked cod recipe from the Barefoot Contessa is easy to prepare and uses a staple many of us always have in our pantry: Ritz crackers.

Along with Ritz crackers, you will need fresh lemon, panko bread crumbs, garlic, parsley, butter and dry white wine. And, of course, cod filets. Cod is an affordable fish that packs a powerful nutritional punch. This low-fat fish is rich in protein, vitamin D, iodine and omega-3 fatty acids.

If you don’t have fresh garlic and parsley on hand, you can sub for garlic powder and dried parsley, or use a premade seasoning mix like Lawry’s Garlic Powder or McCormick’s California Style Seasoning. If you prefer not to cook with alcohol or you don’t have wine on hand, you can swap the white wine in the recipe with vinegar or chicken broth (use a low-sodium option so your fish doesn’t wind up too salty).

The Barefoot Contessa uses Original Ritz crackers, but you can also experiment with using your family’s favorite Ritz flavor, like Everything Ritz Crackers, Ritz Roasted Vegetable Crackers or Ritz Whole Wheat Crackers.

Serve the baked cod with a green vegetable, such as Ina’s Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus or a starchy classic like Ina’s fan-favorite recipe for Emily Blunt’s English Roasted Potatoes.

If you don’t have cod at your grocery store, or if you see a lower price for another kind of white fish like tilapia or halibut or snapper, don’t stress. Any kind of white fish will work in this baked cod recipe, so choose the option that best suits your family’s palate and budget.

Find the full recipe for Baked Cod with Ritz Crackers on Ina Garten’s website, here.

