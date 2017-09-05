Man survives grizzly bear attack near Ennis

Here is a list and map of the 20 largest wildfires currently burning in Montana.
A Billings woman who is HIV positive is facing a felony charge for allegedly biting a hospital security guard, which is a known way to transmit the disease.
A man was recovering in the hospital on Tuesday after he was attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting with a friend near the Dry Gulch, Cascade Creek area south of Ennis.
Something in the sky caught the eye of some Great Falls residents on Monday night.
The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday.